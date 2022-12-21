University Business School placements: Student from Hoshiarpur lands Rs 58 lakh job

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Anshu Sood of Hoshiarpur, a student of the University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, has bagged the highest package of Rs 58.48 lakh per annum from Tolaram Group for a managerial post. This marked an increase of 10.22 per cent in the highest package, which was Rs 53.06 LPA last year, offered to a UBS student during a placement drive.

Students of the University Business School, Panjab University, who were hired by various companies during a placement drive in Chandigarh on Tuesday. RAVI KUMAR

A graduate from the University Institute of Engineering Technology (Regional Centre), Hoshiarpur, Anshu is currently pursuing MBA from the UBS.

Was hoping for Rs 20 LPA I was eyeing for an average package of Rs 20 lakh per annum. However, I managed to clear all the perimeters with distinction. I am happy to bag the highest package. Anshu Sood, UBS student

“I was eyeing for an average package of Rs 20 LPA. However, I managed to clear all the perimeters with distinction. I am happy to bag the highest package and most likely, I will be joining the company’s operations in May next year. I give the credit to my teachers and the placement cell of the UBS,” said Anshu, the only student to be selected by Tolaram Group.

“After my previous stint with a company, I wanted to excel in the world of managerial operations. I was very impressed with the nature of the work,” added Anshu.

Meanwhile, the UBS witnessed a 35.2 per cent increase in average overall placement package in comparison to the last year. This year, the department witnessed an average package of Rs 13.7 LPA against the last year’s Rs 10.1 LPA.

“The UBS has set its focus towards bringing the best opportunities to its students in every domain, be it FMCG, consultation, IT, automobile or retail, from top companies. The overall batch size is 125 students and 115 of them sat for the placement process, with 105 bagging offers from various prominent recruiters till now,” said Prof Sanjay Kaushik, chairman, UBS, and placement coordinator.

This year, more than 45 recruiters, including Tolaram Group, American Express, Trident, Dabur, EY, Deloitte, Adani Group, Maruti Suzuki, Finxera, Airtel, MG Motors, HPCL-MEL, HDFC Bank and Korn Ferry, took part in the placement process. There has been a 45 per cent increase in the number of recruiters as 31 firms hired UBS students last year. Seventeen recruiters participated in the placement process for the first time. The top five companies in terms of the package offered by them are Tolaram (Rs 58.5 LPA), Trident (Rs 24 LPA), American Express (Rs 21.3 LPA), Dabur (Rs 15 LPA), Adani Group (Rs 14.5 LPA) and Korn Ferry (Rs 14.5 LPA).

#Hoshiarpur #Panjab University Chandigarh