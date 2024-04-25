University student dies by suicide

Mohali, April 24
A BTech student of Chandigarh University died by suicide as he hanged himself to death in his room at a housing society in Gharuan on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Prince Raja Somi of Nepal. A case has been registered on the basis of the statement by the brother of the deceased, Romi Raja Somi. Gharuan Police Incharge Ajit Singh said the police have begun a probe into the case. He said the body was handed over to the kin after the postmortem.
