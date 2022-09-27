University using pressure tactics: Protesters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Students, who have been on protest on the Panjab University campus pressing for grace marks in the maths subject of BA/BSc (general) 6th semester examination, said the authorities were harassing them by asking them to shift to some other place.

“The security guards at the Administration Block threw out our bags and barricaded the entire area. We even had a heated argument with faculty members, who had asked us to end the strike. The chief of security, Panjab University, threatened that they would press charges for trespass. They even denied us drinking water,” said a protesting student.

“The university is now trying to pressure the students into giving up while accepting that they treated us unfairly in our results,” claimed another student. The students alleged that the authorities failed to notice mistakes in the question paper and despite the matter was brought to their notice, they failed to give pupils grace marks.

