Unpardonable act, says AAP as Masih tenders apology in SC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The AAP today sought exemplary punishment for the former returning officer in Chandigarh mayoral polls, Anil Masih, who tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for his conduct.

“Anil Masih has not made a mistake, he has raped the trust of the people. He has murdered democracy and made a mockery of the country’s Constitution. He has misused his power and has robbed our rights. Anil Masih has stolen votes,” said AAP leader Prem Garg.

Why Masih has not been arrested yet I am surprised, why Anil Masih has not been arrested by Chandigarh Police... why has he not been dismissed from the Municipal Corporation till now? —Prem Garg, AAP leader

Garg said: “I am surprised, why Anil Masih has not been arrested by Chandigarh Police so far. By now, a full inquiry should have been done and action should have been taken against all the culprits. Why has he not been dismissed from the Municipal Corporation till now? Masih has repeatedly tried to fool the hnorable Supreme Court.

“Just a few days ago, he was claiming that the statement he made before the Supreme Court was given in depression and today he is staging a drama of accepting his mistake. Not just Masih, all nominated councillors should also be dismissed from the Municipal Corporation and the court should also take cognisance of another video in which the nominated councillors are asking to remove the cameras,” the AAP leader said.

“When the country’s Supreme Court has already held Masih guilty, which is unprecedented in itself, then why has he not been arrested and dismissed till now? BJP leaders have not still apologised to the public for this fraud,” Garg said.

The apex court, which in February declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor of the union territory while setting aside the January 30 poll result, had said Masih had put marks on eight ballot papers to create a ground for treating them as invalidly cast.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court