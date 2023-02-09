Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

In the evening, the Chandigarh police, in a press release, stated that 12 pro-Khalistan organisations of Punjab, under the banner of Quami Insaaf Morcha, have been protesting at Matour Barrier to press for various demands

Today, a protest march by (125/150) members of the morcha, led by Ravinder Singh Bajidpur (Lok Hit Mission Toll Plaza Baroudi), reached Chandigarh-Mohali border on Sector 52/53 road. They wanted to march towards Chandigarh to meet the Punjab CM. While they were being told that protests were prohibited in Chandigarh due to the prohibitory orders under Section 144, CrPC, the protesters suddenly moved towards the Chandigarh barrier and started pelting the police deployed at the barrier with stones. Mild force was used to disperse the protesters.

Thereafter, around 3 pm, 300 or 400 members of the jattha, led by Gurcharan Singh, moved from the morcha site towards the CM’s residence. When the Jatha reached the barricades, senior police officers tried to persuade the protesters to maintain peace. But members of the jathha, who were armed with swords, lathis and other weapons, and were riding horses and tractor-trailers, launched an unprovoked attack by breaking the barricades. They attacked police officials and damaged several police vehicles. The protesters also took away around 12 barricades of the Chandigarh Police. Twentytwo police officials and seven women personnel have suffered grievous to mild injuries and have been admitted to Sector 16 hospital. An FIR is being registered in this regard under the relevant sections of law at the Sector 36 police station.

Murder bid case

Eleven personnel of the Mohali police were also injured and they have been admitted to the Phase VI Civil Hospital. A case of attempt to murder, obstructing government servant from performing duty and other relevant sections has been registered.

Were pelted with stones: Protesters

Protesters alleged the situation turned ugly when some migrants, at the instance of the administration and the police, hurled stones at the crowd before fleeing.