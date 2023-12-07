‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 6

Connecting passages in Sector 22 market, which are in a dilapidated condition, are set to be dismantled and reconstructed. The Municipal Corporation has allotted the work to an agency to carry out the work. It is expected to be completed in about eight months.

Safety audit findings National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research carried out safety audit last year

It found the condition of concrete was poor and there were cracks and corrosion

Advising against ‘costly’ repairs, it recommended reconstruction

The MC House had, in November last year, passed an estimate of about Rs 2.28 crore for the work, but the process to allot the work dragged on for over a year.

The connecting passages between different booths and shops have been lying in a dilapidated condition for a long time, posing a risk to shoppers who visit the market in large numbers.

The work through an e-tendering process has now been allotted to a company which had earlier built the Sector 17 passages for about 10-11 per cent less than the estimated cost, said an MC official.

Earlier last year, the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) was asked to carry out a safety audit after civic body officials flagged the matter.

Its report had stated, “The present condition of concrete is of poor quality. There are cracks and corrosion in the concrete cover.” Recommending demolishing of the passage and constructing a new one, it added, “If repaired, the costs are likely to be very high and will require specialised agency. Besides, corrosion in bars will lead to more corrosion afterwards and the repair work may not be 100 per cent effective.”

Prior to this, 30 connecting passages between Sector 17 showrooms were reconstructed after these were found unsafe. The work was allotted for Rs 4.58 crore in 2018.