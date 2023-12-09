Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

DAV College, Sector 10, has written to the administrator of Google India, requesting the removal of tags associating gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with the college in Google search.

Bishnoi is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. The move resulted from the controversy that sparked on Thursday after NSUI president Isherpreet Singh tweeted that a Google search about DAV College flashed Bishnoi’s name on its alumni list. An excerpt of the letter read: “Media reports suggest he is involved in some criminal activities in India. As his name is associated with our college while searching on Google, it harms the sentiments of our distinguished alumni who are representing the nation at the global forums.”

Prof Rita Jain, college principal, said, “He didn’t even pass out from our college. He was here only for a year and is not a part of our official list of alumni. It is because of the vested political interests of a few individuals that the Google search results have become an issue.”

She said the college IT team and legal cell were working to resolve the issue at the earliest. “It is our request to not associate Lawrence Bishnoi’s name with DAV College. Ours is a rich legacy in academics, sports and co-curricular activities, and that must be maintained,” she added.

#Google #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Sidhu Moosewala