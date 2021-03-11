UP beat Chandigarh team to retain junior hockey title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defended their crown by defeating Hockey Chandigarh in the final of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship in Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu). Hockey Haryana claimed third place by defeating Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the final, Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 2–0 in a tightly contested match. Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (4th) and captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (33rd) scored a goal early in each half for Uttar Pradesh to settle the contest.

“We are extremely happy to defend our title in this tournament. We have some new players this time and I am happy to see that the team played quite well. Overall, I am quite happy that the team played according to the standards we had set for ourselves regularly in training,” said coach Vikas Pal.

Hockey Haryana, secured a 3–0 win against Hockey Association of Odisha. Shubham (10th), Toshant (44th) and captain Vikas (58th) scored the goals for Haryana.