 UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari 'udan khatola'; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress

  • Chandigarh
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari ‘udan khatola’; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari ‘udan khatola’; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress

Claims sentiments are same in the entire country for Modi; people have made their mind for ‘400 paar’

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari ‘udan khatola’; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 20

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party’s Lok Sabha election candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari “udan khatola”, adding that they go missing after fighting polls.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of BJP's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon, in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky

“They are 'udan khatola’, after fighting elections they go missing. The person who not stand with you in difficulty, through thick and thin, cannot respect your heritage, cannot do welfare of poor, do not become a part of sin by electing such representative,” said Yogi in a major rally in Maloya.

He praised BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon for having done social work during Covid pandemic, adding Gandhi and Tewari were not seen here.

Yogi claimed that the sentiments, which are in Chandigarh and UP, are in the entire country that ‘Modi will come’ and people have made their mind for ‘400 paar.’

Taking dig at the Congress, he said, “Jo ram ko laye hai, hum unko layenge. The one who is of Ram belong to us, not any other person. The Congress rejected Ram saying he does not exist. If they have brains, they can atleast now build it in Italy.”

Accusing the Congress of giving terrorism, naxalism, corruption and anarchy in ‘virasat’, Yogi said that PM Narendra Modi has changed the image and condition of the country in ten years.

“Even if a small cracker get burst on border, Pakistan rushes to give clearance that it was not them. New India “chedta nahi aur chedoge toh chodata nahi,” said the UP CM.

“Before building Ram Mandir, we built an international airport after the name of Valmiki ji...unlike Punjab, we have hung mafia upside down. The Congress first divided country, then divided communities and now has set eyes on your ancestral property. The Congress wants to take it from you and give it to Muslims.

It is like Aurangzeb’s jizya, which called for either accepting Islam or paying jizya. Aurangzeb first murdered his brother and then jailed father for power. The soul of the Mughal ruler has crept into the Congress,” said Yogi.

Congress leader Venod Sharma, Harmohan Dhawan's son join BJP

Haryana Congress leader Venod Sharma and former Union minister late Harmohan Dhawan's son Bikram Dhawan formally joined the BJP during Yogi Adityanath's rally in Maloya.

Dhawan left the AAP in a blow to INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

