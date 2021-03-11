UP Guv inaugurates facilities at PU centre

Chandigarh, June 9
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited Panjab University and highlighted the potential and achievements of research and technology of various departments.
“University teachers should get out of their cocoons of isolation and contribute pro-actively to social welfare. The mind set of superiority and aloofness has got to be overthrown and a true empathy for the lowest common denomination should be developed apart from growth in terms of research and infrastructure. Education is meant to serve society,” said Anandiben.
She also inaugurated three high-end sophisticated analytical facilities at SAIF/CIL. She visited the state-of-the-art laboratories at the SAIF centre and learnt about the significance and contribution of the analytical instrumentation facilities in the areas of technology, defence, pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture and others. SAIF Director Prof Ganga Ram Chaudhary briefed all dignitaries about the services and achievements of centre which caters to almost all states across the country. He added that researchers prefer SAIF, PU, Chandigarh centre, as they get prompt service along with accurate results.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...