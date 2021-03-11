UP Guv inaugurates facilities at PU centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited Panjab University and highlighted the potential and achievements of research and technology of various departments.

“University teachers should get out of their cocoons of isolation and contribute pro-actively to social welfare. The mind set of superiority and aloofness has got to be overthrown and a true empathy for the lowest common denomination should be developed apart from growth in terms of research and infrastructure. Education is meant to serve society,” said Anandiben.

She also inaugurated three high-end sophisticated analytical facilities at SAIF/CIL. She visited the state-of-the-art laboratories at the SAIF centre and learnt about the significance and contribution of the analytical instrumentation facilities in the areas of technology, defence, pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture and others. SAIF Director Prof Ganga Ram Chaudhary briefed all dignitaries about the services and achievements of centre which caters to almost all states across the country. He added that researchers prefer SAIF, PU, Chandigarh centre, as they get prompt service along with accurate results.