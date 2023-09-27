UP man held for duping PGI doctor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Cybercrime Cell of the UT police has arrested a fraudster for duping a PGI doctor by posing as a customs official.

The suspect has been identified as Anuj Kumar (22), a resident of Ghaziabad.

The doctor had received a call from the suspect, who claimed that a parcel containing shoes, a laptop, clothes and 240-gm weed booked by her for Taiwan had been seized by customs officials after drugs were found in it. The suspect made her talk to another man, who introduced himself as a customs official, named Ajay Kumar. She was told that her Aadhaar and PAN cards had been used to book the courier in question.

Some other men posed as officials of the CBI and the NCB to coerce her into transferring funds for “verification”, while assuring her that the money would be returned.

Impersonated as FedEx employees

Fraudsters impersonate as FedEx or law officials to dupe gullible people, the police say. The scammers lie to the victim that some package carrying drugs, allegedly linked to their Aadhaar number, has been intercepted by some officials. They tell the victim that multiple bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar have been used in money-laundering activities. To avoid any legal trouble, the victim gives in to their demand for money.

#cyber crime #PGI Chandigarh