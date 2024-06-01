UP man hurt in road mishap at Zirakpur succumbs to injuries

Zirakpur, May 31
A victim of a road mishap on the Zirakpur-Patiala road succumbed to his injuries at the PGI this morning. The deceased, Sumit, a resident of Pabhat, is the second person, after Sahib of Moradabad, to have died as a result of the road mishap on May 28. Irate family members of the youth staged a protest at the accident spot today for two hours, and the police had to negotiate with them to clear the road.
On May 28, a speeding luxury car hit three youths on a bike at the Lohgarh light point around 11 pm. Sahib of Moradabad in UP died and Pabhat residents Sumit and Rajvir were seriously injured. The car driver fled, leaving behind the vehicle. The eyewitnesses said the car with a Himachal Pradesh registration number was coming from Patiala and hit the trio on the bike when they were turning towards Pabhat. The trio were rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur, where doctors declared driver Sahib dead. A case was registered at the Zirakpur police station.
