UP man sentenced to 10-yr RI in NDPS case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

A local court has sentenced Shivam Yadav, a resident of Dheerpur Patti, Gurshaiganj, Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh, to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs1 lakh on the convict.

The police had arrested Shivam with 70 injections of buprenorphine (2 ml each) and 70 injections

of pheniramine maleate (10 ml each) near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 56, Chandigarh, on October 5, 2018.

The police claimed that the accused failed to produce any valid permit or licence for the injections.

After investigation, the police presented a chargesheet against the accused in the court. Charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. The additional public prosecutor claimed that the prosecution had proved the charges beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the prosecution had been able to bring home the charge against the accused.

Sentencing him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, the court said the convict did not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency, lest it may give wrong signal to society thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of

such psychotropic substances which are hazardous, damaging and are potential reason for spoiling the youth.