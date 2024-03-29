UP native held for snatching phone in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 28

The Panchkula police crime branch arrested a man for snatching a mobile phone. The suspect has been identified as Lucky of Sirsia village, district Mau of Uttar Pradesh, who was living at Sector 26 here.

Police officials said Chhote Lal, a resident of Sector 26 here, had lodged a complaint that four boys had snatched his mobile phone late on March 18, when he was going home. After this, he filed a complaint at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula.

The Sector 26 crime branch arrested the suspect and recovered the mobile phone from him. Lucky was presented in court and sent to judicial custody in Ambala.

