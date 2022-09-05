UP native seeks money from salon owner, held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 4

The police have arrested a person accused of demanding money from a salon owner, threatening to implicate him in a false case.

The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Kamil, a native of Mohidinpur in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, and presently residing in Dhanas village here.

The police said Rachit Malhotra, who runs a salon, Femina, in Sector 8, Panchkula, in his complaint on September 3, stated that a girl came to the salon for job as spa therapist, makeup artist and beautician counsellor on August 30. After the interview, he refused to offer her employment. The girl again approached him for interview through a known person. He took the interview on September 2 and again refused to offer her job. The girl later started shouting in front of customers in the reception area of the salon, besides clicking photographs.

He said the girl later lodged a complaint with the Women Cell, Panchkula, on September 3. A person, Mohammad Kamil, called him on his mobile phone and told him that they would settle the case. For this, he would have to pay him Rs 1.25 lakh. Otherwise, they would implicate him in a false case.

A case under Sections 384 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Sector 5 police station. The police arrested the suspect yesterday. He was today produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.