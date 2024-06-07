Up youth held with 2 kg opium

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Bareilly youth and recovered 2 kg of opium from him near Verka Chowk, Phase 6. The suspect, identified as Sunil Mongia, was stopped during a checking and the contraband was recovered from a bag in his possession. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Phase 1 police station. The police said the suspect was a class IX pass-out and unmarried. TNS

Chess c’ship from June 28

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Academy (CCA) under the aegis of Chandigarh Chess Association and All-India Chess Federation will organise the All-India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament-2024. It will be held from June 28 to July 2 at Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36 and will carry a total prize money of Rs 5 Lakh. Around 300 players from all over India are expected to participate in the tournament. TNS

Ekam slams 98 in P’kula school win

Chandigarh: Ekam Saini scored a quick-fire 98 off 56 balls to help St Soldier School, Panchkula, defeat Atwal Sports XI by 132 runs in the 17th Sub Junior Little Champs Trophy. Batting first, the Panchkula team posted 251/2 with the help of Saini along with Priyansh (87. In reply, Atwal Sports team were bundled out for 118. Devrat Singh picked four wickets while Aarik claimed two. TNS

Trisha claims U-11 TT gold

Chandigarh: Trishi claimed the U-11 category gold medal by defeating Nivaan on the concluding day of the first Chandigarh Table Tennis Prize Money League. In the girls’ U-13 category, Pratiti defeated Garvita to claim the top position, while in the boys’ U-13 final Parth ousted Jap. Vani defeated Teetiksha to win the girls’ U-17 final, while Vishal overpowered Vihaan to win the boys’ U-17 final. In the women’s final, Tamanna won the title by defeating Pelf, while Pritish Sood defeated Vishal to claim the men’s title.

