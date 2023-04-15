Upasana gets more time to file reply to Harnaaz Kaur’s plea

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 14

Civil Judge, Junior Division, Randeep Kumar has allowed more time for Upasana Singh, “Bua” of “The Kapil Sharma Show” to file a reply to an application of Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu filed for the rejection of the suit.

Harnaaz had filed the application under order 7 Rule 11 read with Section 151 of the CPC for the rejection of the suit filed by Upasana Singh last year claiming damages of Rs 1 crore from Harnaaz for non-performance of her obligations in terms of agreement between both.

Upasana claimed she signed Harnaaz as a lead artist under her banner, Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP, in 2020 to produce a Punjabi feature film, “Bai Ji Kuttange”. She alleged after winning the Miss Universe 2021 contest,

Harnaaz refused to do promotional activities of the film both by being present in-person during the events as well as virtually. She said through an agreement signed on December 13, 2020, it was specifically agreed between the parties that the artist will make herself available throughout the promotional activities of the film. But she evaded all her professional and contractual commitments by completely ignoring all communications made to her.

In the application filed through advocate Dr Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa for rejection of the suit, the Miss Universe denied all charges and said the suit had many legal defects. She has never violated any term as she has never given any date to any producer or filmmaker, nor did she do any shooting for any other feature film or television serial during the alleged engagement period. The suit is nothing rather an attempt to defame her and has been filed with ulterior motives to extract money from her to which she is not entitled to under law.

Harnaaz also alleged that Upasana falsely claimed that the alleged agreement between the parties was made in Chandigarh, while it appeared the pact was shown to be executed in Delhi. Hence, the plaintiff has misguided the court, concealing the material fact as to the subject of “Territorial Jurisdiction”.

She also said though the plaintiff was claiming damages of Rs 1 crore from her, no such Ad valorem Court fee had been paid on the plaint.

She said the plaintiff desired to make the filing of the suit as a press opportunity to fetch the attention of her followers.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the case for May 12, 2023 for filing the reply to the application.