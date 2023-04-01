Update documents in Aadhaar prior to 2015: Official to Chandigarh residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Nitin Yadav, Home Secretary, UT, and Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), today reviewed Aadhaar enrolment and updation drive in Chandigarh.

Yadav urged people to update documents in their Aadhaar in case they have not updated these in the past eight to 10 years, i.e., prior to 2015.

No charges till June 14 This service can be availed of at Aadhaar counters of all Sampark centres, post offices and various banks in Chandigarh by paying only Rs 50. However, much to the relief of residents, the UIDAI has waived charges for online Aadhaar document update for a period of three months i.e. till June 14.

Bhawna Garg said a new exercise had been initiated to strengthen Aadhaar by updating latest proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents. Under the initiative, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had introduced a new functionality of “Document Update in Aadhaar” through the document update feature.

The feature is accessible online through ‘my Aadhaar’ portal and various Aadhaar enrolment centres. People must use these options to update their documents to avoid any inconvenience.

Yadav asked the officials concerned to make residents aware of this provision so that more and more people can avail of this facility. He emphasised on completing Aadhaar enrolment for children, especially in the age category of 0-5 years, and completing mandatory biometric update for children after they attained the age of 5 and 15 years.