Upgrade Sector 18 Guest House: Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today visited the UT State Guest House-2 in Sector 18 here. He was accompanied by Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Hospitality.

The Adviser asked officials of the Engineering Department to start the process of upgrading the Guest House-2 to the level of the one in Sector 6. He directed the officials to enhance its infrastructure and resources in a time-bound manner. Since its conversion from Panchayat Bhawan, the UT Administration has earned about Rs1.8 crore from into the UT Guest House-2.

Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Director, UT State Guest House-2, said the guest house had improved a lot in the past one year. —