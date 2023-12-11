Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on Dec 13

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, December 10

The upgrade of the Chandigarh Railway Station is underway at full pace and platforms 4 and 5, occupied since November 8, would be restored for passenger movement from December 13, said a Railways official. The project deadline is April 10.

“The island platforms 2 and 3 will remain occupied from December 15 till around January 18,” he said.

While the UT administration’s nod to axe trees for the parking facility came through about a month ago, other permissions are to be applied at a later stage. These include fire safety and water supply connection from the local government and the release of effluent from sewage treatment plant (STP) into the municipality’s sewer.

“We had written for permissions to the statutory body at the initial stage to avoid any delay, but the authorities claim these must be sought when the project nears completion. The time-consuming work will be completed by April and it is expected that the upgraded railway station will be inaugurated in the same month,” the official said, adding only the finishing touches would continue after that.