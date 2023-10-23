Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 22

In a significant development, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has approved the elevation of upper age limit for the appointment of senior residents. This change, which marks an increase from 40 to 45 years, is set to have a far-reaching impact on the medical fraternity and aspiring senior residents.

This change comes as a result of series of orders and directives issued by the Centre. In 2019, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare extended the age limit for senior resident appointments from 37 to 40 years. Following this, the Medical Council of India modified the qualification for teachers in medical institutions, defining a senior resident (broad specialties) as someone under 45 years of age.

The Directorate General of Health Services later received requests for further raising the upper age limit. After a careful examination, it was decided that the age limit for these appointments would be 45 years, with relaxation for reserved categories as per the Department of Personnel and Training guidelines.

This decision was brought before the PGIMER governing body in June 2021, which subsequently approved the proposal to raise the age limit to 45 years for direct recruitment of senior residents, with appropriate relaxations for reserved categories. This alteration is in alignment with the central government’s efforts to accommodate a broader range of qualified medical professionals.

#PGI Chandigarh