UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Two drug peddlers, including a UPSC aspirant, have been arrested by the police with drugs. A team of the district crime cell nabbed Aman Thakur, a 23-year-old BTech graduate residing in Sector 22, with 236 grams of charas during patrolling near the Sector 16/23 chowk.

“He had come to the city for UPSC coaching but started selling drugs. He was residing in PG accommodation in Sector 22,” said a police officer.

Hailing from Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, Aman sourced the drug from Kullu. He had been operating in the tricity area for the past six months. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 17 police station.

In a separate case, Dheeraj Sharma, alias Sunny, a 30-year-old resident of Dadu Majra village, was arrested by the crime branch for possessing 30 grams of heroin near EWS colony, Maloya. The police said Dheeraj had ties with the Bhupi Rana gang. He was in touch with the gangster, who is lodged in the Bathinda jail, said a police officer.

Dheeraj has four cases, including two under the NDPS Act, registered against him in the city. A probe revealed that he used to procure drugs from Amritsar. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.

#Union Public Service Commission UPSC