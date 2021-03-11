UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

IIT-Ropar Electrical Engineering graduate Pritam Jakhar has secured AIR 9 in the Civil Services exam, 2021.

Ropar, May 31

IIT-Ropar Electrical Engineering graduate Pritam Jakhar has secured AIR 9 in the Civil Services exam, 2021. This was his third attempt. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced the results of the examination yesterday.

What he says

Be it the JEE or the UPSC, entrance exams need a sustainable preparation strategy and at least seven to eight hours of study before the Prelims and 12 to 14 hours before the Mains.Rs Pritam Jakhar

A resident of Sikar district in Rajasthan, he completed his degree in Electrical Engineering in 2018 from the IIT, Ropar, and also served as the sports secretary of the institute. His father Subhash Chand, a former Army man, had lost his left leg during the Kargil War. Chand’s spirit of service for his country influenced his son greatly. The younger brother of two sisters, Pritam’s mother Sumitra is a housewife.

A promising student during his graduation, Pritam’s study mantra during his long exam preparations was consistency. “One needs to remind oneself about what inspired him or her to take up this path in the first place. If one remains consistent throughout the preparations, he or she is already ahead of 90 per cent of the competition,” he says.

Pritam says his goal is to promote women empowerment in the region. He says, He says one needs to invest more on the Mains exam as it is all about testing one’s analytical capability and fact-based knowledge. IIT-Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja congratulated Pritam and gave his best wishes for his bright future to serve society. — TNS

Anand Malhotra bags 67th rank

Anand Malhotra bagged the 67th rank in the Civil Services examinations. An alumnus of PEC, he did his MBA from the IIM, Indore, and worked in multinational firms for six years. This was his second attempt. “I failed to clear the Prelims in 2015. I finally took the call of quitting my job in October 2020 and was able to clear the exam in this attempt with AIR 67,” said Malhotra, who hails from Panchkula.

Zirakpur’s Jain ranked 130th

Antriksh Jain from Zirakpur secured the 130th rank in his first attempt. He possesses a degree in BTech (Mechanical). “I did my preparations for the UPSC examination mostly through online platforms. After completing my degree, I got a job in Hyderabad. However, after completing one year in the job, I realised my potential and starting preparing for the UPSC,” said Jain.

Inspector’s son Gaurav does him proud

Gaurav Dogra, son of Inspector Sudesh, who is in-charge of the Burail police station, left his job in 2019 to pursue his dream of clearing this examination. He scored the 597th rank. Dogra, who studied from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and completed his BE in Metallurgy and Material Science from PEC, had been eyeing to clear the exams for three years.

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

