Use flower-based colours: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Mayor Anup Gupta today appealed to the residents and MC employees to use colours made from flowers and to not use plastic products and chemical-based colours this Holi.

He celebrated “Swachh Holi” using herbal colours made from waste flowers with all sections of employees of the MC here today. He visited various departments accompanied by councillors and senior officers of various wings. He also visited the Fire and Rescue Services Department in Sector 32, during which local councillor Anju Katyal was also present.

He celebrated Holi with the gardeners and office staff of Horticulture Circle at Community Centre, Sector 33.

He also visited waterworks, Sector 37. The Mayor also distributed sweets among the employees.