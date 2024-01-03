Use public transport, carpooling: Chandigarh MC chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra has advised officials of the MC to use public transport, non-motorised vehicles and carpooling while coming to workplace till the time situation eases.

Mitra said due to the truckers’ strike, there was every likelihood of a shortage of fuel and CNG in the coming days. In order to meet with any exigency and to keep the vehicles of various services such as fire brigade, garbage collection, engineering and enforcement wing operational, everybody was duty bound to minimise the use of individual vehicles and save fuel in this time of crisis.