Used iPhone delivered: ACP

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: An ACP, Panchkula, has accused the office of the Director, Foreign Post, New Delhi, of duping him by exchanging an original iPhone 13 Pro Max sent by his friend from Australia with a used one. Ramesh Kumar Gulia, ACP (Traffic), made a video while opening the parcel and took the phone to an Apple store to verify its authenticity. The staff told him that it was a used one. A case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. TNS

AAP victory march

Ambala: Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated the party’s victory in the Punjab Assembly elections by taking out a victory procession in Ambala Cantonment on Friday. It passed through Mahesh Nagar, Ekta Vihar, Ram Kishan Colony, Ram Bagh Road, Sadar Bazar, Vijay Rattan Chowk and BC Bazar.