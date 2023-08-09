Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Organisers of various events will now have to pay a hefty amount for using public grounds as the UT Administration has increased the rental charges in the range of 50 to 200 per cent.

Sources say all vacant spaces falling under the jurisdiction of the UT Administration, which were earlier offered for a ground rent of Rs 1,000 per day, will now cost Rs 3,000 per day. Besides, the applicant will have to deposit Rs 7,000 as refundable security instead of Rs 5,000.

Similarly, the ground rent for commercial events has been increased to Rs 30,000 per day from Rs 15,000. Also, the refundable security has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 for such activities.

There are around 30 open grounds under the UT’s jurisdiction. The deputy commissioner’s office gives permission for renting the grounds for holding wedding ceremonies, religious and social functions, besides exhibitions, conferences, trade fares, etc.

For Parade Ground, Sector 17, which had per day ground rent of Rs 40,000, (all other days of the year), the rent has now been increased to Rs 60,000 per day. The same was Rs 50,000 per day for the whole month preceding Diwali. Now, it has been increased to Rs 75,000 per day.

The organiser will also have to pay a parking fee of Rs 7,500, up from Rs 5,000. Similarly, the security deposit has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. For three spaces in Sector 34, the Administration will now charge Rs 30,000 per day from private organisers against Rs 15,000 a day. In case of government or semi-government undertaking, the rent per day will be Rs 15,000 per day against Rs 5,000 per day.

Hike in security deposit too