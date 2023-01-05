Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 5

The Chandigarh Administration on Thursday extended winter break of government, government aided and private schools of Chandigarh in view of harsh winters prevalent across the area.

For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till January 14 while from classes 9 to 12, the break is extended till January 9.

An order in this regard has been issued by the Chandigarh Administration.

