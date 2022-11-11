 Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Air quality still ‘very poor’ | May improve in coming days

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Commuters brave smog on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway; and (below) haze envelops Sector 25 colony.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 10

The city’s air quality continued to remain ‘very poor’ for the second consecutive day, with stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and poor wind velocity being blamed for the present conditions. The UT Administration says it is closely monitoring the prevailing conditions and will “wait for a few more days”.

The air quality improved slightly in comparison to yesterday, but remained hazardous. The average air quality index (AQI) level stood at 322, against 384 recorded yesterday.

Pradeep Tewari

The AQI level at continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in Sector 53 was recorded at 345, while it was 313 at Sector 22 and 310 at Sector 25 stations. The index value had touched 452 at Sector 53 CAAQMS, 410 at Sector 22 and 337 at the Sector 25 station yesterday.

Increased AQI levels can cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure. The AQI levels between 301 and 400 are considered ‘very poor’ and can lead to respiratory illness.

An official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee said the main reasons for poor air quality in the city were stubble burning in neighbouring states, higher relative humidity and poor sunlight with lower wind velocity. He said the prevailing conditions would improve further in the coming days.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said they were analysing the situation. “We will wait for some more days, as it is the effect of stubble burning. Change in wind conditions will help in improving the air quality,” he said.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, environment scientist at the PGI, said the city saw its highest AQI levels yesterday. Compared to November 8, the PM2.5 level went up 60%, he said, adding stubble burning along with bursting of firecrackers had added to air pollution and poor AQI.

Since the beginning of the month, the air quality index has deteriorated from ‘moderate’ to ‘very poor’ in the city. On November 1, the average AQI stood at 164, which dipped to near 400 levels yesterday. According to the UT Meteorological Department, the sky will remain partly cloudy in the

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

NPS money belongs to individual contributors, can't go back to the states under law: Sitharaman

2
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

4
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

5
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

6
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

7
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you'? Read to know more

8
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

10
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for ‘providing drugs, phones to inmates’

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal

Clearing Delhi's landfill sites, ending corruption in MCD among AAP's 10 guarantees for municipal polls

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

4 die, two hurt in Mohali mishaps

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match