Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

Chandigarh, April 13

To encourage people to exercise their franchise during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the UT Administration will provide assured minimum facilities at polling stations.

A meeting under the chairmanship of Nitish Singla, SDM (East)-cum-Assistant Returning Officer-3,was convened at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) in Sector 26 here today. It witnessed comprehensive discussions on election preparedness for the forthcoming General Election.

The meeting, attended by Sector Officers, BLO supervisers and BLOs under the jurisdiction of the ARO-3, served as a platform to ensure meticulous planning and execution of assured minimum facilities at polling stations. Members present in the meeting were briefed on the imperative of timely arrangements to guarantee a smooth electoral process.

In line with the commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, special emphasis was placed on facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD) voters and senior citizens aged 85 and above.

Additionally, the provision of optional postal ballot facility for “absentee voters” was highlighted, which aimed at facilitating seamless participation in the democratic process.

The dissemination of Form 12-D and acknowledgment slips among BLO supervisers for subsequent distribution among their respective BLOs underscored the meticulous attention to administrative details essential for the successful conduct of elections.

