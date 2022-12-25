 UT Chief Administrator sets aside Estate Office order on misuse charges : The Tribune India

UT Chief Administrator sets aside Estate Office order on misuse charges

Owner of house in Sector 35-D was told to deposit Rs 18 lakh

UT Chief Administrator sets aside Estate Office order on misuse charges


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 24

Providing much-need relief against misuse charges, the court of Chief Administrator of the UT has set aside the order of the Estate Office wherein misuse charges of over Rs 18 lakh were imposed on the owner of a house in Sector 35, Chandigarh.

Not on a single occasion the Estate Office proved the alleged misuse. The orders dated August 26, 2014, August 11, 2016, and October 17, 2016, are set aside. — Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Chief Administrator, UT

Rawal Singh, a resident of Sector 35-D, filed an appeal in the court of Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Chief Administrator, UT, against the orders of the Assistant Estate Officer (AEO) and the SDM (South), both exercising the powers of Estate Officer, whereby appellant was asked to deposit the misuse charges in respect of his house.

According to brief fact of the case, the house was allotted to appellant on November 10, 1967. As per the terms and conditions of the allotment letter, the house could only be used for the ‘residential’purpose. During inspection, it was found that the house was being misused as “paying guest house” on the ground floor in one room (165 sq ft).

Accordingly, a show-cause notice was served upon the appellant on July 13, 2011. In response to the notice, Gurjit Kaur, daughter of the appellant, intimated the Estate Office on July 28, 2011, that the house was locked and was not being used for any PG accommodation.

Thereafter, the AEO on August 26, 2014, after relying upon the inspection report dated January 15, 2013, wherein it was stated that no misuse was found, ordered to recover the misuse charges from July 13, 2011, to date of intimation of no misuse by the owner on July 28, 2011.

Thereafter, the SDM (South) on August 11, 2016, after relying upon the inspection report dated August 10, 2016, wherein it was stated that the misuse was not found, ordered to recover the misuse charges.

Vikas Jain, counsel for the appellant, stated that the Estate Officer had issued the impugned order/letters illegally and arbitrarily.

He contended that the appellant had given one room of the house on rent for the security purpose and on receipt of the show-cause notice on July 13, 2011, the daughter of the appellant submitted a letter on July 28, 2011, by stating that no alleged misuse was there at the site. Thereafter, inspections were conducted by the Estate Office on March 27, 2012, and August 28, 2012, wherein the inspecting staff stated that no misuse was identified at the site and in the inspection report dated January 15, 2013, the inspecting officer stated that only one room was occupied by two persons and were paying Rs 5,000 per month rent to the owner and rest of the house was occupied by the owner, thus, no misuse found at the site in question.

Therefore, by relying upon the inspection report, the AEO on August 26, 2014, ordered to recover the misuse charges from July 13-28, 2011, but the misuse charges were never communicated to the appellant.

Thereafter, the daughter of the appellant on September 4, 2015, again intimated the Estate Office that the house was lying vacant and her parents were staying in Patiala and no misuse existed at the site since its inception. Again the site was got inspected on August 10, 2016, wherein also the inspecting staff reported that no misuse was found at the site. So, in the present case, the order of recovery of misuse charges were ordered twice on August 26, 2014, and August 11, 2016, by the two authorities for the misuse which never existed, stated Jain.

On the contrary, the counsel for the Estate Office stated that inspection reports depicted that no misuse activities could be identified as half portion of the house was locked does not mean that there was no misuse existed at that time.

After hearing both the parties, the Chief Administrator stated that not on a single occasion the Estate Office proved the alleged misuse and set aside the orders dated August 26, 2014, August 11, 2016 and October 17, 2016.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

5
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

8
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

10
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water