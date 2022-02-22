Chandigarh DSP files defamation plea against Navjot Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 21

A local court today fixed April 12 to record preliminary evidence in a defamation plea filed against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Chandigarh Police DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel filed the criminal defamation complaint in the court through advocate Dr Surya Parkash.

In the plea, the DSP said Sidhu’s alleged comments on the police not only demoralised police personnel but also defence personnel. Sidhu made the alleged comments on December 18, 2021, at a rally organised at New Dana Mandi, Sultanpur Lodhi, in Kapurthala district.

In the rally, Sidhu, while referring to the Sultanpur Lodhi MLA, allegedly said he could “make a ‘thanedar’ (policeman) wet his pants”.

The counsel said earlier, DSP Chandel had slapped a legal notice on Sidhu seeking a public apology for his comments on December 27, 2021.

He said as Sidhu did not tender an unconditional apology for his comments upon the notice, he moved a criminal defamation plea.

