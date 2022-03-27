UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

Sandeep Rana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

In a major move, Chandigarh administration’s employees, who are presently working under Punjab service rules, will now come under the central civil services rules. Among the major benefits will be enhancement of retirement age from current 58 years to 60 years.

Home Minister Amit Shah today announced that the central civil services will now apply to the employees of the Chandigarh administration. “Union Cabinet has already approved it and the notification regarding this will be done tomorrow. It will be implemented from the coming financial year (April 1),” said the Home Minister at the inauguration of the police houses in Dhanas.

He further said due to these rules, retirement age of the employees will get increased from current 58 years to 60 years. Secondly, women employees will now have two years child care leave from the existing one year.

The HM also said it will benefit the employees who are related to education stream. Also, it will have other benefits like increase in child education allowance.

He further told the gathering that during the tenure of the BJP government, naxal and terrorist attacks have come down drastically. He claimed over nine thousand terrorists have surrendered.

On the issue of drugs, Shah added, “Narcotics has been a major issue from Kashmir to Chandigarh to even upto Haryana. We have arrested record number of accused involved in the illegal trade and in next two-three years we will take our drive against this narcotic at the peak.”

