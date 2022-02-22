Chandigarh felicitates winners of IndiaSkills, sports events

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today honoured the winners of IndiaSkills-2021 and various national and international sports events, during a programme orgainised at Sukhna Lake here.

At the joint event of the Directorate of Technical Education and the Department of Sports, 39 participants were felicitated. Those honoured included 11 students who won gold, silver, bronze and Medal of Excellence in various events at IndiaSkills-2021, which was held at Delhi.

Achievers in athletics, boxing, cricket, hockey, rowing, wrestling and weightlifting were also feted. The Administration also honoured 15 mentors of technical education and nine coaches of the Sports Department. —