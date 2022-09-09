Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 8

Getting tough on disposal of electronic waste (e-waste), the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has directed all manufacturers, wholesalers, dealers, retailers and consumers to keep record of their e-waste.

The CPCC has also asked all stakeholders to submit their annual returns before September 15 regarding disposal of e-waste.

The CPCC has uploaded on its website a list of electronic items that fall under the category. Instructions in this regard have been issued by CPCC member secretary Arulrajan P.

According to the E-Waste Management Rules-2016, no one can dispose of e-waste on their own. Individuals and agencies have been authorised for this. Some collection centres have been set up in the city for disposal of e-waste.

An official said the stakeholders would have to dispose of e-waste at designated places. Under the rules, a record of e-waste generated from homes would have to be maintained and it had to be ensured e-waste was disposed of at the authorised collection centres only.

The official said anyone littering or disposing of e-waste recklessly would be acted against under the e-waste Management Rules 2016.

The official said nearly 28.3145 MT of e-waste was generated during 2019-20 in Chandigarh. There is no dismantler and recycler in the UT and the e-waste is being collected by recyclers/dismantlers of other states, authorised by the Administration. The recyclers/dismantlers have set up collection centres in the city.

The official said the CPCC was taking steps for scientific disposal of e-waste being generated in the city. But the e-waste collected by scrap dealers who dismantle it to retrieve copper and other materials could have an adverse impact on health and lead to environment pollution, he added.

#Environment #Pollution