Chandigarh industrialists raise misuse of violation notices with MHA officer

Chandigarh, July 11
A delegation of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries (CCI) today met a senior officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), New Delhi, and handed over a representation on various issues pertaining to the industries in Chandigarh to the latter.
In a letter to the UT Administrator and senior officers of the Administration, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries president Surinder Gupta stated that the MHA officer was all ears as they discussed the issues at length.
The officer told the delegation that the Chandigarh Administration had not taken up the issues highlighted in the representation with his office.
However, a senior UT officer seemed bewildered by the MHA officer’s remarks, pointing out that the UT administration had raising issues pertaining to the city with the MHA from time to time. “Some senior-level meetings have also been held,” the officer added.
Gupta stressed their concerns are legitimate, and that the issues facing the industrialists also affect the residents of Chandigarh at large.
He noted that three key issues confronting the businessmen are the conversion of plots from leasehold to freehold, the misuse of violation notices and the implementation of MSMED Act, 2006.
