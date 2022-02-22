Chandigarh police to grill gangsters Sampat Nehra, Kali Shooter

Chandigarh police to grill gangsters Sampat Nehra, Kali Shooter

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, February 21

Gangsters Sampat Nehra and Ravinder, alias Kali Shooter, both lodged in jails in Delhi, will be brought to the city on February 23 to probe their role in an extortion racket allegedly run by their gang in the region.

The operation cell had earlier this month nabbed Manjit Singh, an aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for allegedly extorting money from a transporter, Angrej Singh Virk, a resident of Sector 32, who operates his business from Sector 20, Panchkula.

The police said Manjit had provided information about Virk to Sampat after which an extortion call was made to him.

Virk had received a call from an international number in January. The caller, who introduced himself as Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, demanded Rs1 crore. Since Virk already knew Manjit, he decided to consult him following which Manjit offered to negotiate on Virk’s behalf and brought down the demand to Rs25 lakh.

Virk paid Rs4 lakh in cash to Manjit and transferred Rs3 lakh into a bank account. However, when the gangsters started demanding Rs50 lakh, Virk approached the police and a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station, leading to Manjit’s arrest.

The police said Sampat, a close aide of Bishnoi, was lodged at Tihar Jail, while Kali Shooter was lodged at Delhi’s Mandoli Jail.

Both gangsters will be brought to Chandigarh by the Delhi Police and will be produced in a court from where the Chandigarh Police will take them in their custody. “Bishnoi and his gang members, including Sampat, are allegedly running an extortion racket from within the jail through their henchmen, who gather information about businessmen to whom later extortion calls are made,” said a police official.

Sources said Sampat and Kali Shooter would be interrogated about the extortion racket run by them in the region and people involved in it. “We will also question them about the persons targeted in the past,” the sources added.

