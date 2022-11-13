Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 12

The time of the year is around the corner when hundreds of parents start preparing to ensure their wards’ admission to entry-level classes in various schools of the City Beautiful.

Last year’s admission schedule Issuance and submission of admission forms: December 7 to 18 (2021)

Display of list of eligible students: By January 14, 2022

Display of list of selected/waiting students: By February 1

Selected children to deposit fee: By February 11.

While handful of schools has already started the process of inducting students for the next session, a majority of the schools are expected to reveal their admission schedule towards the end of this month.

Annually, local schools issue their admission schedule late in November, followed by availability of admission forms in December and thereafter picking students through a draw of lots in the month of January. Like last two years, the draw of lots is expected to be held through online mode.

“Some schools have already announced their admission schedule for entry-level classes, while all others will be revealing it next month. Draw of lots is expected to be held in the month of January, like past years. There will be hardly any change in the schedule,” said HS Mamik, president, Independent Schools Association (ISA), Chandigarh.

During pre-Covid times, parents used to download admission forms online and submit it at the registration counter of the respective schools. The schools used to select eligible candidates and a draw of lots was held wherein volunteers were asked to pick a registration number slip from a box. However, in the past years, schools preferred to conduct draw of lots through online mode and some organised it in hybrid (online and offline) modes.

“Schools have started preparing for the upcoming admission session. There are over 50 private schools having facility of entry-level classes in Chandigarh. In an estimate, leading schools get over 1,000 applications against 100 available seats. So, it remains a tense situation for parents as well as school management authorities,” said a senior functionary.

“Some schools have already released their admission schedule. A majority of the schools take 3+ year children through draw of lots. However, with change in time, many schools have started toddlers’ wing. So, they induct wards at an early age and continue with the same batch for the next session. Admissions to private schools are always in demand. Not only local residents but also parents from neighbouring states also try to ensure their wards’ admissions here,” said Anu Kharbanda, a parent.