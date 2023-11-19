UT score 491/6; Balraj, Tejvir shine

Chandigarh, November 18
Balraj Singh came up with a fine double ton and Tejvir with a century to help hosts Chandigarh gain the commanding position over Tripura during the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy being held at the Sector-16 cricket stadium.
The duo raised an unbeaten 253-run partnership to help the hosts declare their innings at 491/6.
Balraj was unbeaten at 200 off 445 (with 33 boundaries), while Tejvir posted 153 off 148 (studded with 25 boundaries and one six). After resuming their overnight total of 257/5, Balraj and Tejvir exploited the opposition bowlers. The duo raised 253 off 325, wherein Tejvir contributed 153 and Balraj scored 200.
Bishal Sinha (3/57) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side. In reply, the Tripura lads trembled by scoring 66/6 at the draw of the stumps. Chandigarh pacer Nikhil took three wickets — skipper Deepjoy Deb (4), Dibangshu Dutta (34) and Saptajit Das (0) — in his opening spell. Thereafter, Paras dismissed Deepankar Bhatnagar (6) to reduce the side to 54/4. Later, Ishan Gaba dismissed Shayan Saha (4), while Nikhil claimed his fourth wicket as he claimed Arkajit Rai for a duck. Pritam Das (7) and Abhik Paul (2) remained unbeaten for the visitors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
The big (One) Day
Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...
All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey
He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...