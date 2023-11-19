UT score 491/6; Balraj, Tejvir shine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Balraj Singh came up with a fine double ton and Tejvir with a century to help hosts Chandigarh gain the commanding position over Tripura during the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy being held at the Sector-16 cricket stadium.

The duo raised an unbeaten 253-run partnership to help the hosts declare their innings at 491/6.

Balraj was unbeaten at 200 off 445 (with 33 boundaries), while Tejvir posted 153 off 148 (studded with 25 boundaries and one six). After resuming their overnight total of 257/5, Balraj and Tejvir exploited the opposition bowlers. The duo raised 253 off 325, wherein Tejvir contributed 153 and Balraj scored 200.

Bishal Sinha (3/57) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side. In reply, the Tripura lads trembled by scoring 66/6 at the draw of the stumps. Chandigarh pacer Nikhil took three wickets — skipper Deepjoy Deb (4), Dibangshu Dutta (34) and Saptajit Das (0) — in his opening spell. Thereafter, Paras dismissed Deepankar Bhatnagar (6) to reduce the side to 54/4. Later, Ishan Gaba dismissed Shayan Saha (4), while Nikhil claimed his fourth wicket as he claimed Arkajit Rai for a duck. Pritam Das (7) and Abhik Paul (2) remained unbeaten for the visitors.

#Cricket