Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 11 new cases of Covid on Sunday, taking the active caseload to 78. While there was no fresh fatality, nine patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

10 cases in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 10 Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 95,866. Seven patients recovered from the disease. No death was reported from any part of the district on Sunday. There are 67 active cases in the district. TNS

P’kula logs 9 cases

Panchkula: Fresh nine cases of Covid, including six women, surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,227 in the district. No death due to Covid was reported. As many as 43,788 patients have been cured. There are 25 active cases with the death toll of 414.