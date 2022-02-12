Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

Rent authority to decide landlord-tenant disputes

Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

Dharam Pal, Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 11

To govern landlord-tenant relationships, the UT Administration has decided to send the Chandigarh Tenancy Act to the Central Government for approval.

What the adviser says

After getting the new Tenancy Act passed by Parliament, the Centre will notify it for adoption by the UT Administration for regulation of rent in the city. — Dharam Pal, UT Adviser

After considering all objections and suggestions from the public, the UT Administration had recently finalised the Chandigarh Tenancy Act and after getting final approval from UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, it was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which will table the Act in Parliament for approval.

“After getting the Act passed by Parliament, the Centre will notify it for adoption by the UT Administration for regulation of rent in the city,” said UT Adviser Dharam Pal. In June 2021, the Union Cabinet had approved the Model Tenancy Act, which was to be adopted by the state governments and union territories.

With the implementation of the Act, a rent authority will be established for regulation of renting out of premises and to balance the interests of the owner and the tenant by establishing an adjudication mechanism for speedy dispute redressal and a rent court and a rent tribunal will be established to hear appeals.

The rent authority will have exclusive jurisdiction over tenancy issues. All rent agreements will have to be submitted to this authority. The landowner and the tenant will have to separately file the particulars within a month of signing the agreement. At present, these can be registered at the Sub-Registrar’s office.

The authority will adjudicate on all disputes between the landlord and the tenant. At present, rent-related disputes are resolved by civil courts, where the pendency rate is high. Appeals against the orders of the authority will be made in the rent court, headed by a senior judicial officer, and the case will have to be disposed of within 60 days. Against a rent court order, an appeal can be filed with the rent tribunal.

After the implementation of the Act, no person will let or take on rent any premises except by an agreement, which will be informed to the rent authority by the landowner and tenant jointly within a period of two months from the date of agreement.

If the land owner and the tenant fail to jointly present a copy of the tenancy agreement, the land owner and the tenant will separately file the particulars about the tenancy agreement within a period of one month.

Revision of rent between the landowner and the tenant will be as per the terms set out in the Tenancy Agreement. No landowner or property manager or tenant either by himself or through any person will cut off or withhold any essential supply or service in the premises occupied by the tenant or the landowner.

A landowner is entitled to get compensation of double the monthly rent for two months and four times the monthly rent thereafter for the use and occupation of a premises by a tenant who does not vacate the premises after his tenancy has been terminated by an order, notice or as per the agreement.

A tenant will not be evicted during the continuance of the tenancy agreement except in accordance with provisions of Sub-Section (2).

#chandigarh administration #tenancy act

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala who delivered 'skin-to-skin' verdict resigns

2
Punjab

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

4
Punjab Election

Illegal mining: Ropar administration's clean chit to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

5
Nation

Director Ravi Tandon, father of Raveena Tandon, passes away at 86

6
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

7
World

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

8
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

9
Haryana

Rs 100-cr surety, explain 'onerous' condition: Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
Punjab Election

57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction

Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore

Motivated comments on India’s internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Efforts on to retrieve woman’s body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

FIR against IPS officer’s wife

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Top Railway official, 5 others held for graft

Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

PGI discontinues screening of asymptomatic patients

Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Dera Bassi tomorrow

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Health Dept scrambles to achieve vax target as poll date draws near

Patiala Health Dept scrambles to achieve vaccination target as poll date draws near

RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints