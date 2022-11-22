 Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year : The Tribune India

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Residents of the city are likely to get the New Year’s gift in the form of next generation 5G technology. With the launch of the service, the download speeds would be at least 10 times faster than those of 4G.

Trials already over

Telecom service providers such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have conducted 5G trials in the city. Bharti Airtel is expected to start 5G service from December and Reliance Jio from early next year, say sources. UT is among 13 cities where 5G services will be rolled out. Services were launched in eight cities on Oct 1.

10 times faster than 4G

  • 5G service provides seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system
  • It is designed to link a much wider range of devices than smartphones with faster speeds and capacity
  • Download speeds will be at least 10 times faster than 4G, offering very high volume of data with minimal delay or latency

An official of the IT Department said the ultra-fast 5G service was likely to be rolled out in the city by the end of December or early next year. He said the administration was ready to launch the service, but it would solely depend on the telecom service providers when to roll it out.

A capacity building conference on 5G was organised by the Department of Information Technology (DoIT), UT, at the Entrepreneur Development Centre, Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park, here today.

The conference was inaugurated by UT Adviser Dharam Pal and chaired by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary IT.

The Adviser emphasised that all stakeholders — various departments of the UT Administration, Municipal Corporation, industry and Department of Telecommunications (DoT) — should work in tandem to enable smooth 5G rollout in the city.

The Secretary IT elaborated on the efforts of the Department of IT in developing an internal portal that would enable efficient and speedy grant of permissions to the telecom service provider (TSP)/infrastructure provider (IP). The workflow of the internal portal was also presented during the conference.

During the conference, attended by over 125 participants, including senior officers from Punjab, the National Broadband Mission, DoT, presented an overview of the PM Gatishakti and 5G use cases, touching upon various sectors such as health, education, etc. “As the advanced 5G infrastructure will become the nervous system of the Digital Economy and Digital Society, it is imperative to understand how 5G would change the scenario,” said Rupesh Kumar, Director IT, Chandigarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the fifth generation or 5G telephone services on October 1 in eight cities. Chandigarh is among the 13 cities in India where 5G services will be rolled out.

The 5G mobile broadband network is the most recent upgrade. While 4G was a significant step forward in terms of allowing users to stream music and video on the move, 5G is designed to link a much wider range of devices than smartphones and to provide significantly faster speeds and capacity.

#Airtel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

4
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

5
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

6
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

7
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

8
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

9
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

10
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...

Criminal Nexus: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Sippy murder case: Kalyani Singh alleges torture by CBI during interrogation

ASI booked by Dera Bassi police for taking money from 'rape victim'

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Farmers call off fast, to intensify protest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice