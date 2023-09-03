UT to appoint 14 lambardars; seeks applications

Chandigarh, September 2
The UT Administration is gearing up to appoint lambardars for the city's villages. The applicants are required to submit their biodata, self-attested documents and a passport-size photo within the next 15 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections
Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...
ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit
PSLV XL places Aditya-L1 in earth’s orbit | Spacecraft on 15...