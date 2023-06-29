 UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation : The Tribune India

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

Now, CREST for achieving 75 MWp target by December

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 28

The UT Administration will miss the deadline for 75MWp solar power generation by August 15. Only 56 MWp power generation has been achieved so far. The administration aims at developing the UT as a model solar city.

20 major plants to be completed by July

  • A total of 23 solar power projects to be set up across the city.
  • 20 plants, with a total capacity of 4.5MWp, to be completed by July
  • 100MWp target to be achieved by 2025.

As the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the designated executing agency for the implementation of renewable energy projects in the city, will not be able to achieve the target by Independence Day, a meeting of the governing body of CREST decided to extend the deadline to December this year.

An official said it was also decided to achieve a target of 100MWp by 2025. A roadmap would be prepared and a consultant hired to further achieve the target of 100 per cent to shift to solar power generation for the city’s power needs by 2030, he added.

Projects get CREST approval

  • 10MWp solar power projects, including two floating solar power plants to be set up at waterworks in Sector 39 get approval from the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).
  • 1MWp solar plant to be set up on the shed of the parking area near DT Mall in the IT Park.
  • More details sought for four canal-top solar photo voltaic power plants on the N-Choe and Patiala ki Rao seasonal rivulets.

The official said 10MWp solar power projects, including two floating solar power plants to be set up at waterworks in Sector 39, were approved during the meeting. A 3000kWp floating SPV power plant would be set up at tank number 5 and 6 and another (2,500 kWp) at tank number 1 and 2.

A 1MWp solar plant to be set up on the shed of the parking area near DT Mall in the IT Park also got approval, among some rooftop solar projects on institutional buildings.

With regard to four canal-top solar photo voltaic (SPV) power plants on the N-Choe and Patiala ki Rao seasonal rivulets in the city, more details were sought.

The official said CREST had planned to set up a 4MWp solar power plant on Patiala ki Rao near Botanical Garden in Sarangpur and another 2MWp power plant on the rivulet just opposite the dumping ground at Dadu Majra. Another 2MWp solar power plant would be set on N-Choe near Garden of Conifers in Sector 52 and another one of 500kMp near Sport Complex in Sector 42, he added.

A total 23 solar power projects spread across the city would be set up in the city. He said 20 solar power plants, with a total capacity of 4.5MWp, would be completed by July.

To enhance solar energy share, the administration is identifying every new opportunity to minimise dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

To generate green energy, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had in January approved the installation of grid-connected rooftop (GCRT) power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) build, operate and transfer (BOT) model.

Residents of all sizes of plots, including marla houses, are eligible under the scheme and all sectors would be covered under the scheme. The benefit would be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The benefits of the scheme included zero investment, flat solar tariff of Rs 3.23 per unit for nearly 15 years till the time of transfer of the plant to the beneficiary and free of cost operation and maintenance of the plant for nearly 15 years till its transfer.

As the system's expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

More than 1,200 applications for free installation of rooftop solar plants have been received so far. It will generate nearly 8.5MW, whereas the target is to achieve 20MW by installing rooftop solar power plants.

1,200 apply for free rooftop plants

More than 1,200 applications for free installation of rooftop solar plants have been received so far. It will generate nearly 8.5MW, whereas the target is to achieve 20MW by installing rooftop solar power plants.

Roadmap for 2030

A roadmap would be prepared and a consultant hired to achieve the target of 100 per cent shift to solar power generation for the city’s power needs by 2030.

UT to review EV Policy

The UT Administration has decided to review the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in view of provision of the policy to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers on achieving the target of 6,202 in the 2023-24 financial year. So far, 5,500 non-electric two-wheelers have been registered in the city and the target is likely to be achieved by the first week of July. During a meeting of the Governing Body of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of the EV Policy in the city, which was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, CREST officials have been asked to prepare an analytical report on the implementation of the policy within a week. A final decision would be taken after studying the report, said an official. The entire data would be analysed and a report submitted to the Administration next week.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP gives 'in-principle support' to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

2
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

3
Nation

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

4
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

5
Punjab

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

6
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP's Deoband

7
Nation

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed CBI Special Director

8
Nation EXPLAINER

‘Pasmandas': How and why this category of Indian Muslims has become BJP's ‘focus’

9
Punjab

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

10
Himachal

4 die in car accident in Shimla district

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

Nod to ~3.7L cr farm plan with ‘go organic’ message

Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message

Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure

Sugarcane price hiked by ~10, to fetch ~315/quintal

Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal

Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014

AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate

AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate

Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...

Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation

Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation

Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28

Bad loans fall to 10-year low: RBI

Bad loans fall to 10-year low: RBI


Cities

View All

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Tomato prices soar across Amritsar district due to dip in supply

Pathetic parks: Official apathy turns Shakti Nagar park into garbage dumping site

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Tahli Wala bazaar residents

700 ETT educators take up promotion issue with Punjab govt

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

At ~60-90 per kg in city, tomatoes burn a hole

At Rs 60-90 per kg in Chandigarh, tomatoes burn a hole

Chandigarh to have six new fuel stations

PU gains, but still not in top 1,000 universities of world

Dera Bassi tray factory gutted in major fire

Three held with ganja, charas

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

Man booked on charge of posing as Delhi L-G, had contacted 2 DDA officers online

Award projects only after approval from local bodies: PWD to officials

Delhi government has released Rs 100 cr for DU colleges, says Atishi

Bodies of three men recovered

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Neglected Chandan Nagar park turns into parking lot

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

99.8% in favour of Uniform Civil Code, reveals survey

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Choked Barewal drain worries Panj Peer Road area residents in Ludhiana

International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer

Sewer connections of 9 units snapped in Ludhiana

Over 1 lakh challans issued in 6 months for traffic violations in Ludhiana

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Six arrested for ‘killing’ man to claim insurance money

Minister visits midwifery training Institute

Patiala cricket club win series