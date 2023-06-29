UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 28

The UT Administration will miss the deadline for 75MWp solar power generation by August 15. Only 56 MWp power generation has been achieved so far. The administration aims at developing the UT as a model solar city.

20 major plants to be completed by July A total of 23 solar power projects to be set up across the city.

20 plants, with a total capacity of 4.5MWp, to be completed by July

100MWp target to be achieved by 2025.

As the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the designated executing agency for the implementation of renewable energy projects in the city, will not be able to achieve the target by Independence Day, a meeting of the governing body of CREST decided to extend the deadline to December this year.

An official said it was also decided to achieve a target of 100MWp by 2025. A roadmap would be prepared and a consultant hired to further achieve the target of 100 per cent to shift to solar power generation for the city’s power needs by 2030, he added.

Projects get CREST approval 10MWp solar power projects, including two floating solar power plants to be set up at waterworks in Sector 39 get approval from the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

1MWp solar plant to be set up on the shed of the parking area near DT Mall in the IT Park.

More details sought for four canal-top solar photo voltaic power plants on the N-Choe and Patiala ki Rao seasonal rivulets.

The official said 10MWp solar power projects, including two floating solar power plants to be set up at waterworks in Sector 39, were approved during the meeting. A 3000kWp floating SPV power plant would be set up at tank number 5 and 6 and another (2,500 kWp) at tank number 1 and 2.

A 1MWp solar plant to be set up on the shed of the parking area near DT Mall in the IT Park also got approval, among some rooftop solar projects on institutional buildings.

With regard to four canal-top solar photo voltaic (SPV) power plants on the N-Choe and Patiala ki Rao seasonal rivulets in the city, more details were sought.

The official said CREST had planned to set up a 4MWp solar power plant on Patiala ki Rao near Botanical Garden in Sarangpur and another 2MWp power plant on the rivulet just opposite the dumping ground at Dadu Majra. Another 2MWp solar power plant would be set on N-Choe near Garden of Conifers in Sector 52 and another one of 500kMp near Sport Complex in Sector 42, he added.

A total 23 solar power projects spread across the city would be set up in the city. He said 20 solar power plants, with a total capacity of 4.5MWp, would be completed by July.

To enhance solar energy share, the administration is identifying every new opportunity to minimise dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

To generate green energy, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had in January approved the installation of grid-connected rooftop (GCRT) power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) build, operate and transfer (BOT) model.

Residents of all sizes of plots, including marla houses, are eligible under the scheme and all sectors would be covered under the scheme. The benefit would be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The benefits of the scheme included zero investment, flat solar tariff of Rs 3.23 per unit for nearly 15 years till the time of transfer of the plant to the beneficiary and free of cost operation and maintenance of the plant for nearly 15 years till its transfer.

As the system's expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

More than 1,200 applications for free installation of rooftop solar plants have been received so far. It will generate nearly 8.5MW, whereas the target is to achieve 20MW by installing rooftop solar power plants.

1,200 apply for free rooftop plants

More than 1,200 applications for free installation of rooftop solar plants have been received so far. It will generate nearly 8.5MW, whereas the target is to achieve 20MW by installing rooftop solar power plants.

Roadmap for 2030

A roadmap would be prepared and a consultant hired to achieve the target of 100 per cent shift to solar power generation for the city’s power needs by 2030.

UT to review EV Policy

The UT Administration has decided to review the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in view of provision of the policy to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers on achieving the target of 6,202 in the 2023-24 financial year. So far, 5,500 non-electric two-wheelers have been registered in the city and the target is likely to be achieved by the first week of July. During a meeting of the Governing Body of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of the EV Policy in the city, which was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, CREST officials have been asked to prepare an analytical report on the implementation of the policy within a week. A final decision would be taken after studying the report, said an official. The entire data would be analysed and a report submitted to the Administration next week.