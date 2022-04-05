Chandigarh Administration warns private schools against unfair practice of asking parents to buy books at select stores

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 4

A day after it was highlighted in these columns that books listed by private schools were made available only at select stores that led to a huge rush in late evening hours, compelling parents to stand in queues for hours to purchase books, the UT Administration has taken a stern view of the issue.

It has warned schools against indulging in unfair practice and has asked parents to come forward and file complaints. It said it had made it clear to all schools that no school shall indulge in such practice and in case any complaint in this regard was brought to the notice of the department, strict action, as per rules, would be taken against the defaulter school.

However, the timing of the order seems odd as the new academic session has already started and parents have purchased books for this session. “I had to stand in a queue for six hours to purchase a a set of books that was only available at a Sector 19 book shop. The enforcement by the Administration should have been before the commencement of the session as parents have already suffered due to this monopoly of schools and publishers, said Gagandeep, a parent. The department has asked parents that in case of any grievance or complaint, they or students can send their grievance in person or through post to the office of District Education Office.

The department said the common admission schedule for the 2022-23 session was circulated and it was directed that schools must display a list of books, uniform and other articles (class-wise) on the notice board as well as on the website of the school. It was also mentioned that parents can purchase books, uniform as well as other articles from wherever they desired.

“It has come to the notice of the District Education Officer, Chandigarh, that some schools direct/advise parents/students to purchase textbooks/ copies/stationery items and uniform from a particular shop. Although this office has issued instructions in this regard from time to time, some schools are not complying with the directions,” it read. The Administration has strictly clarified to the private schools that parents or students are free to purchase books or stationery from any shop or store of their choice.

