UT witnesses 15 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The city witnessed 15 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the active caseload to 91. While there was no fresh fatality, 18 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

7 infected in Mohali

Mohali: Seven fresh Covid cases surfaced from the district during the past 24 hours taking the tally to 96,009. As many as 11 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. However, no death was reported from any part of the district on Friday. TNS

Only 1 tests +ve in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Only one person tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,328 in Panchkula district. However, no death was reported from the district on Friday. There are 20 active cases in the district.