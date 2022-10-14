UT workers' committee defers proposed protest

Chandigarh, October 13

The coordination committee of Government and MC Employees and Workers, UT Chandigarh, has postponed the proposed demonstration to be held outside the UT Secretariat on October 14.

A delegation of the coordination committee met UT Adviser Dharam Pal yesterday and on the assurance given by the Adviser, the committee has decided to postpone the proposed demonstration for another 25 days, said Rakesh Kumar, general secretary of the committee.

He said the Adviser had assured that all outsourced workers would get pending salaries and arrears of the DC rates before Diwali.

On giving bonus to the UT employees, the Adviser spoke to the Finance Secretary and asked him to take a decision regarding giving bonus to the UT employees in future. He said they also raised other issues of the employees such as giving the benefit of 6th Pay Commission to workers and regularising daily wage workers. Implementing 6th Pay Commission for the employees of CITCO, giving pension benefits to retired employees soon, demand letter was also given regarding the demands, he said.

On the major issues of the UT employees raised by the committee, the Adviser said that he would hold a detailed meeting with the delegation of the coordination committee, in which the heads of the departments would also be included.

In this context, with the intervention of the Adviser, a meeting was also held with Finance Secretary and Home Secretary with the representatives of the coordination committee today. — TNS

Adviser’s assurance

All outsourced workers will get pending salaries and arrears of the DC rates before Diwali.