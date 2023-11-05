UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Amid a ban on the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers in the city, residents who had planned to buy such vehicles during the festival season, are queuing up at dealerships in neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula.

As per reports, an estimated 40-50 non-electric two-wheelers are being purchased by UT residents from Mohali and Panchkula daily. To circumvent the ban, the buyers are opting for temporary registration numbers for their vehicles in neighbouring cities with the intention to register the same in the city when the process resumes in the next financial year, starting April 1, 2024. The buyers, however, will have to shell out additional tax for permanent registration in Chandigarh.

The Administration had closed the portal for registration of fuel-based two-wheelers on October 29 on reaching the target for such vehicles as per the revised EV policy for the current financial year. The portal is scheduled to reopen on April 1, 2024.

The development has posed a challenge to potential buyers who have to provide residential documents in the neighbouring cities for registration. As for the UT, the trend is leading to a substantial loss of revenue. The automobile industry contributes nearly Rs 1,000 crore in taxes, constituting almost 40 per cent of the UT Budget.

Furthermore, the halt in the registration of non-electric two-wheelers for the remainder of the financial year has raised concerns over the livelihood of nearly 6,000 employees associated with the automobile industry.

Local dealers have already voiced their disapproval of the EV policy. While Chandigarh dealers are not permitted to sell petrol two-wheelers, dealers in Mohali and Panchkula are selling the same using temporary registration numbers which are valid for six months. These vehicles are intended for registration in Chandigarh, rendering the EV policy’s objective ineffective.

Sharing his experience, Amanpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 27, said he purchased a scooter for his younger sister, as part of his festival shopping plan, from Panchkula with a temporary registration number.

