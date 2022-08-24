UTCA elections: Sanjay Tandon, five others file papers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh is unlikely to see new faces at the top posts for the next three years.

Sanjay Tandon, former Chandigarh BJP chief and president of the UTCA, Chandigarh, is expected to retain the post ahead of the UTCA elections, scheduled to be held on August 29, for the third consecutive term.

On the last day of filing nominations, Tandon was the only candidate to file his papers for the post of the UTCA president. His name was proposed by Dr Vibha Ray, Subhash Mahajan, Ravindra Talwar and Sharanjit Singh.

Yuvraj Mahajan, joint secretary, UTCA, and son of senior member Subhash Mahajan, who also proposed Tandon’s name for the top post, has filed his papers for the post of the vice-president. His name was supported by the outgoing vice-president, Hari Singh Khurana, and Rahul Talwar, son of Ravindra Talwar, who also proposed Tandon’s name for the president’s post.

Devendra Sharma, who is assuming the post of the UTCA treasurer, has filed nomination papers for the post of the secretary, which was supported by Desh Deepak Khanna and Sachin Kumar. MP Singh and Gagan Thukral proposed the name of Ravinder Singh for the joint secretary’s post. Alok Krishan, member, UTCA, has been proposed for the treasurer’s post by Raghavendra Chhibber and Anoop Gupta.

Daniel Banerjee, member, UTCA, was proposed for the UTCA’s apex member by Rakesh Jolly and Shiven Tandon.