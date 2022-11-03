UTCA lads trail by 36 runs against Haryana on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Despite a desired start, Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, lads trail by 36 runs against Haryana on the second day of the 2nd Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament.

The local side posted 238 runs in reply to Haryana’s Day 1 total of 274 runs at the Sector 16 cricket stadium, today. Playing at 170/3 at one stage, city batsmen were bundled out for 238 runs. Ashish Sheoron (3/41) remained the leading wicket taker for the bowling side, while Satwik Singh (2/28) and Aditya Sharma (2/45) were other performers for the side.

Ritik Sandhu (66) and Shashwatam (56) topped the score chart for Chandigarh. In their second innings, Haryana lads were playing at 1/1 at the draw of stumps.

In another match being played at GMSSS, Sector 26, Delhi restricted Punjab for 106 runs. Raunak Vaghela took seven wickets to remain the pick of bowlers. Earlier, Delhi was all out for 121 runs. Forced to follow-on, Punjab lads were playing at 4 for no loss at the end of Day 2.

The championship was inaugurated on Tuesday by Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and chairman of the tournament Pawan Mutneja. As many as six teams - Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh - are participating in this championship.

#Cricket